BBNaija All-star housemate, Doyin David has caused stir online following her unexpected response after Big brother called her into the diary room.

As you may know, Biggie, who represents the omnipotent voice of the house, often gives instructions to housemates and they are expected to obey it.

However, viewers of the BBNaija All-star show were left in shock following the new head of house, Doyin’s rude response to his command.

Big brother had summoned Doyin David to the diary room.

However, instead of the usual expected answer, Doyin audaciously responded back to Big Brother, indicating her wish to rest.

Biggie: will the Head of house report to the diary room

Doyin: ahn ahn nau Biggie, I said i want to rest. For what?

Such straightforwardness from a housemate is not something the audience sees every day.

Watch below;

