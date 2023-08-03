Big Brother Naija housemate and businessman, Chukwuemeka Okoye also known as Frodd has revealed that his wedding with wife, Chioma cost him N30 million.

He made the revelation in the BBNaija All Stars house while advising his fellow housemate, Cross on the need to save before thinking about getting married.

Frodd, who showed his traditional wedding photo album to Cross, added that he spent N5 million on the bride price and a few other items.

The Anambra-born reality TV star said he paid a total of N15 million for drinks and also spent N2 million on each parent’s attire.

He said: “If you are trying to get married, keep money in bulk. I spent like N30 million for my traditional wedding.

“Bride price and a few little things took 5 million, parents’ outfits took like 1-2 million each and drinks took up to 15 million.”