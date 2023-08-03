Big Brother Naija season five housemate, Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee has revealed that she is not in any relationship and doesn’t have any man of her own.

She revealed this while reacting to a statement by a Twitter user on the micro-blogging platform.

The fan had refered to her former co-housemate, Neo Akpofure as her man and that Uriel had kissed him.

She however reacted t by revealing that she’s not in a relationship with Neo and she has no man.

Vee tweeted; “I like CeeCee & Uriel so far. I think they’ll do really well in the house.”

The Twitter user @mr_wizii wrote; But Uriel kissed your man.

But Vee dismissed the misconception with the remark; “I don’t have a man.”

