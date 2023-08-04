Grammy award-winning record producer, Alli Odunayo better known as Telz, has recalled foretelling his demise to friends if he fails to become successful with his craft by 2020.

A week after his vow, Telz got a breakthrough that shot him to the limelight among the Afrobeats music giants as he met Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy through singer, BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

Having been offered such a unique opportunity, the music producer grab the chance with both hands, revealing on the same day he met Burna Boy, he produced the singer’s hit song ‘Naughty by Nature’ right there in his apartment.

During an interview on the latest episode of the All-Nighter podcast, the 26-year-old music producer said:

“The first day of January 2020, something happened. I went to pick my friends up… not like I went to church. I came back and I was like, ‘Yo guys if I don’t blow this year, I will die.’

“They said, ‘Guy, why would you say that?’ Seven days after, we were at this Ijoya camp, and then Buju [BNXN] was like, ‘Yo Telz, I’m going to Burna Boy’s house, do you want to follow me?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure’.

“We went there. It was me, him and Tomiwa his manager and then Sess the producer.

“Obviously, Sess was the main producer and me, I’m just Buju’s guy who is a producer.

“Normally, when you go and see celebrities, they come out maybe like one or hours after, but as we opened the door, Burna was smoking. And I was like, wow! Burna Boy.

“From there, him (Burna Boy) and Sess were working on some stuff. Then me, I was just there. I would take opportunities when they come.

“They wanted to get some food. So, Buju and Sess they left. Me, I was just there. He (Burna Boy) now said, ‘Guy, you be producer?’ I said yes, I have some beats. I played these beats, we did ‘Naughty by Nature’ that day.”