BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ceec has accused her fellow housemates, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema of trying to use her for content.

She leveled this allegation during a conversation with Ike this afternoon.

Ike had told that Mercy confronted him after she saw him sleeping on her bed

“Mercy told me she saw me sleeping on your bed,” he said.

In response, CeeC accused Ike and Mercy of trying to use her for content.

“I think you and Mercy are trying to use me for content,” CeeC replied. “Don’t drag me into that sh!t.”

Although Ike denied trying to use CeeC for content, she didn’t seem convinced.

