Newly evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Frodd has opened up on his plan to help single moms and their kids.

He revealed this on Monday while speaking to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to Frodd, he intends to start a nonprofit organization whose main aim to to cater for single moms and their kids.

The proud husband and father added that the idea had been influenced by the sort of upbringing he had had.

In his words:

“I want to open a welfare organisation, an NGO that would be able to cater for, I would like to say, single mums, children and people who need help just because of how my foundation was. But it’s inclusive of everybody, but the core will be women and children.”

ALSO READ:“I wasn’t earning up to 100k when I started acting” – Destiny Etiko reflects on her career journey