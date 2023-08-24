Renowned Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has opened up about allegations that he used and abandoned young boy behind his hit song called Ojapiano.

KC, during a recent interview with BBC Igbo, said that it is not true that he abandoned the boy called Ojazi Igbo as many rumors are circulating on social media.

Reports suggested that the ‘Limpopo’ crooner had abandoned the young man, but Kcee said that he was accused wrongly as all the rumors are false.

The singer said he flew the boy from the east to the studio in Lagos after he saw him perform at a show and paid him more than he requested.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the way our Igbo people spread false news that I did not help the boy. It is not true,” KC said.

“I saw the boy selling goods, called him, flew him to Lagos from the east, took him to the studio, paid him more than what I agreed with him, dressed him, called him wander around different places in Lagos. How did I do it wrong?”

KC said he was happy that the boy later made a video and informed the community that there was no conflict between them.