Renowned Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo better known by his stage name, Kcee, has shared why he switched from Pop music to cultural songs.

According to Kcee, he wanted to showcase the Igbo culture to the world.

The 44-year-old singer, who is trending with his cultural-themed hit song, ‘Ojapiano’, said he got the idea of doing cultural music in 2018 and since then has been improving his craft.

He stated this in a recent interview with Channels TV.

He said;

“The inspiration for cultural music didn’t just come. I was working towards it for a couple of years about four/five years.

“Since 2018, I started thinking about how can I take the Igbo culture to the world. That was when I started doing cultural music. For those that know my career, I wasn’t doing cultural music before.

“But I have it in me. So, at some point, I discovered the sweetness of the cultural side. And I decided how can I add the pop I’m doing into the culture and take it global. So, it has been a process, I did a couple of cultural songs, cultural praise then I found myself here.”

The singer added that many people doubted him when he made the switch from hip-hop to cultural music but he’s glad it turned out successful.