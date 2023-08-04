OAP, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, often known as Nedu Wazobia, has admitted that he had trouble moving past his first marriage to Uzoamaka Ohiri.

The comedian claimed that despite it being the most challenging time of his life, he continued to produce humorous material for the amusement of people who were unaware of his depression.

He revealed it when speaking with VJ Adams on the MTV Base Africa program, MTV Base Sparks.

Nedu claimed that in 2017 and 2018, as a result of the difficulties he was facing, he began to experience anxiety attacks when his marriage began to have problems. However, the contentious TV and radio host claimed that before he officially ended his marriage to his estranged wife, he was “healed” by another woman.

He said;

“Getting over my first marriage, it was the most difficult period in my life. The funny thing is, it was 2017/2018, I was going through hell, but nobody knew.

“You know how it is when you are taking a walk, and your heart is skipping for no just reason. I was under anxiety attacks. But guess what? I was doing comedy skits and posting daily. But I was going through hell.

Yes, I have healed fully from that situation, 150 per cent. The person that healed me does not even know she was the one that healed me. I healed even before I left the marriage because if you are not healed, you can’t move on. So, I got to a point where I was healed a bit, and then I moved on and then totally got healed much later.”