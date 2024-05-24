Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has expressed his joy and pride as his daughter, DJ Cuppy, was appointed as a Trust International Ambassador by King Charles III.

This prestigious recognition marks a significant achievement for the disc Jockey and singer, solidifying her position as a global influencer and philanthropist.

Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, was invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III, where she was formally appointed to her new role.

Femi Otedola shared his congratulations on social media, writing: “Our @CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly. Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador… F.Ote”

As a Trust International Ambassador, DJ Cuppy will work closely with King Charles III and the King’s Trust to support various charitable initiatives and promote global goodwill.

