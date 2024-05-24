Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has opened up about her ongoing feud with fellow actors Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson.

She revealed this in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

Angela Okorie claimed that Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson have refused to respond to her allegations because they cannot deny them.

She wrote; “Zubby no fit deny anything or Mercy J. Proof yakpa. I no kuku send anybody. Their left yansh, their nonsense people.”

Okorie also alleged that Mercy Johnson has been using charms (juju) to try and bring her down, but to no avail.

“With all the Juju wey Dem dey do, non of their game come close to mine, na why dem wan kill me. They are all intimidated Ndi iberibe,” she wrote.

In another post, Okorie hurled insults at Mercy Johnson, her family, and an unnamed veteran actress, calling them “mad”.

She also claimed that many people have accused Mercy Johnson of being a witch.

“MJ stop sending people to speak for you. Debunk it if it’s a lie. A lot of people calling you a witch is too deep, every one can’t be lying. Over 10 known people say she be witch. Una say na lie. Issokay,” she wrote.

See below;