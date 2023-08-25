Ivy Ifeoma, girlfriend of multiple award-winning music legend and one half of superstar duo P-Square, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has revealed that she was five years old when the group released their hit song, ‘Bizzy Body.”

The 23-year-old had taken to her Tiktok page to share a video of herself dancing to ‘Bizzy Body’ which lead to a fan asking her how old she was when the hit song was released.

The curious fan wrote: “How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit?”

Responding, Ifeoma simply wrote: “5.”

Newsmen recalls that Rudeboy, 41, unveiled Ifeoma (22 then) as his new girlfriend in December 2022, one year after his divorce from his ex-wife Anita Okoye.

Ivy Ifeoma was born in 2000 in Abia State, the south eastern part of Nigeria. Ifeoma is an Entrepreneur and the Founder of The Ivy Mark, a Female Clothing Brand by Ivy Ifeoma as well.