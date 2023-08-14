Popular reality star and actress , Erica Nlewedim has sparked a debate on social media as she rocks a revealing outfit that left her bosoms popped.

The actress wore a sparkling silver outfit that had her chest suffocated and her bosoms popped out.

The photo has since generated over a million impressions with thousands of comments condemning the outfit.

Read some of the comments below;

anthonystilldey stated: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey stop trying to force it”

LovedErica said: “My baby causing havoc on this sad app. Get dem Elon money baby. Na fine u fine, u no kpai person. Frustratêd human beings.”

Austeiin wrote: “There’s something about those that have it. It’s seen naturally….No force… Effortlessly.”

_Akzee wrote: “This babe dey mood funny since they say she no get sex appeal kini kan”

Nappyblaze noted: “One needle now, everywhere don burst”

ziecity opined: “Let the the good heart breffff”

_harrisonJNR said: “My intrusive thoughts want to pop those balloons so badly”