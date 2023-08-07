Popular disc jockey Florence Otedola alias Cuppy writes a heartfelt letter on her relationship with Femi Otedola and how lucky she is to have him as her father.

Cuppy shared a picture of herself and her father on her Instagram account and wrote that she values spending time with him above anything else.

The socialite said that their interactions are filled with jokes, pleasantries, and other tiny acts of kindness that deepen and enhance their connection.

She wrote:

“Spending time with my dad @femiotedola is something I treasure. Now that I’m 30 years old. I’m so grateful for our special bond of friendship. We laugh, we talk, we share, and it’s all these small moments that make our relationship so special.

I’m so blessed to be his daughter and I cherish every moment we have together.”

