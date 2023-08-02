Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has told men to count themselves lucky as their girlfriends wouldn’t have been safe if he wasn’t too busy.

The self-acclaimed Nollywood bad boy made this known in a post shared on his Snapchat page.

The movie star hinted that a lot of girls in relationships are making advances towards him, but he’s too busy for them.

Timini told guys to consider themselves lucky that he is occupied because he would have acted on their requests.

“Too busy for una babes, una get luck,” he wrote.

See netizens reactions below;

zeeeknow said: “This guy can feel himself sha Leave picture editing, if u see this guy for ground ,you go waka pass am….very regular boy!”

iampaulpeace wrote: “He know who he dey refer to shah”

fajebe.olamide shared: “pelle o … I’ve seen this guy once f2f and I feel he’s just regular no hard feelings”

taiwo_junzi said: “God is protection you from HIV, STI and co, you dey shade men with ladies for the streets.”

chinonso_cezer remarked: “This one think say he fine”