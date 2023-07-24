Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson shares his opinion on the concern he has for the BBNaija All Stars housemate to be firstly evicted from the show.

Big brother Naija season 8 edition tagged ‘BBNaija All star’ premiered on Sunday 23rd of July 2023, fans nationwide roll out their opinions on all returning housemates from the different editions.

The actor, however, had a different opinion as he majors on the backlash that would trail the first housemate to be evicted.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the talented Nollywood actor advised the housemate to relocate out of Nigeria so as to save their mental health from what is about to face them.

“First to commot might have to relocate sha .. because the dragging,” he wrote.

