Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, a famous crossdresser, caused a stir online by attending his father’s funeral.

It is no longer news that the crossdresser’s beloved father died at the hands of death.

His father was buried hours after his death, as is customary in Islam.

A video that is currently going viral shows Bobrisky dressed as a male and going undercover during the funeral. Bobrisky’s attendance at the funeral proved that he was living a false life and lying about his surgery.

Just days back, he had claimed to have undergone butt surgery to look more like a female, but his appearance at the burial proved otherwise.

Bobrisky ditched his usual glamorous look for a black outfit with a black scarf, which he was using to hide his face.

Watch the video below:

The video has since left many trolling him.

One Leaddy Skincare wrote, “I don’t care about how much he dropped but I am concerned about why she didn’t dress like a female lie he used to online??? Isn’t he proud of how she is making money???

One Blend Byava wrote, “So this is what Bobrisky looks like behind the filters. I thought he was claiming that he’s a woman now. How come he dressed like a man to his father’s burial? Where’s all the make-up and frontal them? Very shameful!!

One So Sahh wrote, “The fact that he has to be hiding in his father’s burial is shameful.

One Tonye Scobarrealty wrote, “Dey hide like bandit. Can’t even be proud of the rubbish you doing

One Meena Jayy wrote, “Where did they keep their boobs and bum?”.

One Thor Pebabe wrote, “God forgive me, he no fit even look camera

One Lady Bino wrote, “He’s so restless”.