Renowned Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide has revealed that he created his record label YBNL to sign many talented artistes in the country because he sees it as a way of giving back to the community.

According to the superstar singer, he started a record label so he can spend his “too much money” on young artists’ careers.

The ‘New Religion’ crooner made the disclosure during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.

He said:

“I just started stacking up money and the money was becoming too much for me. I’m like, yo, I don’t have anything to do with all this money, mehn, I need to sign new guys. Let me spend money on people, you know.

“It is just like my own little way of giving back to the community.”

Olamide’s YBNL record label houses some of the biggest names in Nigerian music such as Asake and Fireboy.