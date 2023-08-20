Popular Nollywood actor, Jigan Baba Oja threatens to take renowned Afrobeats singer, Olamide to court following a joke about his disability.

The YBNL label boss had taken to his social media page to share a video of himself singing a line from Asake’s 2:30 song that highlighted on the actor’s disability.

While responding, the Nollywood thespian reposted the video while threatening to sue the singer if he does not address his concerns.

“We have a case ooooooo @olamide don price ooo court straight on Monday !!!!!! He’s either e press or meet us for court. Please tag him aggressively until baba press o 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃,” Jigan wrote.

Olamide, however, responded in Yoruba language to Jigan’s post while stating that he meant no disrespect.

“Oga mi… mio yaju o [my boss, I am not rude],” he wrote.

Watch the video below;