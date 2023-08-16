Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has gotten her fans worried after sharing a confusing post on social media about her current condition.

The delectable light-skinned actress admitted on her Instagram page that she hasn’t been happy in a long time and doesn’t know where to find happiness.

The Nollywood screen star reached out for assistance since she lacks a confidant and is losing it. Her disturbing post has attracted diverse reactions from fans.

Taking to her page, she wrote;

“I have a lot to say or to post right now but I will let it slide.

I’ve never been happy for a long time now and I don’t know where to find it. Please someone talk to me I’m losing it. Don’t even know who to confide in”.

