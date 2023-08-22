An 11-year-old Nigerian girl named Abiba has captured the attention of the internet community with her contagious eagerness and bright joy as she unboxes her brand-new iPhone 14 in a touching viral video that user @anti_abiba shared on TikTok.
Abiba’s genuine pleasure is evident in the viral video, which also signifies a big accomplishment for the small child.
Viewers were moved by Abiba’s contagious smile as she proudly displayed her newest acquisition, an iPhone 14.
She wrote;
“Got my first iPhone 14 at 11.”
Netizens Reactions…
@Helen whales reacted; “You don use our tap tap tap buy iPhone.”
@big sam reacted; “Na the same TikTok me and you they do oh.”
@King reacted; “You said dey play see me crying.”
@star lion reacted; “God will bless me too.”
@ejeita reacted; “Who work hard must enjoy, so enjoy baby girl, but no forget about ur education is very important.”
@Harcourt peculiar said; “Congratulations my babyyyyy, l tap.”
Watch the video below;
@anti_abiba
Dey play 😆 #antiabiba #fypシ #CapCut #fyyyyyyyyyyy #blow #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy #icraze6 #xyzbca #nigeriantiktok🇳🇬 #trend #goviral #fy #foryoupage #fyyppppppppppppppppppp #fyyppp #fyypppppppp #blowthisup #fyyp #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Discussion about this post