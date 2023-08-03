A woman went to the computer village in Ikeja, Lagos State, so as to buy an iPhone but was conned by vendors who gave her a fake.

She reportedly went to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max, paid for it, and then left the store only to later try to put it on and discover that it would not turn on.

When she opened the gadget, she discovered tile fragments inside what she had mistaken for an iPhone. She was horrified and heartbroken.

The woman returned to Computer Village in an attempt to track down the sellers, but she was unable to do so.

She was ranting and showing the phone to a group of people who stopped to know what had happened.

Watch the video below: