Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has disclosed receiving hundred thousand naira from a fan after she got broken up with by her lover, Morachi.

Recall days ago, Morachi made a public statement announcing that he is no longer in any relationship and should be seen as single.

This had sparked mixed reactions online and the socialite has remained mute on the matter since then.

She revealed that a man whom she doesn’t know sent her hundred thousand naira for breakfast.

Sandra says she intends to give the money out to those who need it more than she does.

Sandra Iheuwa wrote:

“A good man sent me 100k for breakfast. I have never met this man in my life. I want to say Thank you. But I’m going to give it 10k to 10 people because I know people need it more than I do in this economy”.