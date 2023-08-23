Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has voiced her discontent with her first daughter Kaego over requests for her birthday.

While enumerating her daughter’s numerous requests for her upcoming birthday, Mary Njoku conveyed her daughter’s lack of happiness. She wondered how she was supposed to manage to do everything in under five hours while continuing her job.

A few hours before her birthday on Thursday, she intends to arrive, but first she must grant her daughter’s wishes.

But in order to grant her daughter’s dream, she would don her “Nigerian mother’s hat.”

She stated that from the long list, her daughter had asked for a Roblox cake, karaoke, Roblox game, and Minecraft, VIP games, food, and Roblox games.

She said;

“Kaego will be 8 on Thursday. And she sent me her plans for a party. All these in 5 hrs.

This child no get joy! In fact, Disney sef no do reach this one na!!

Still, at work, I land a few hours before Thursday and I am expected to create Disneyland for my princess. Well, I need to wear my ‘Naija Mum’ cap. I cannot kill myself!!”.