Popular Nollywood actor, Jerry Williams has celebrated his mother on her birthday today, August 30.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thespian shared a side by side photo of him and the celebrant.

In his caption, Jerry Williams described his mother as his first love as he wishes her a happy birthday.

While professing his love for his mom, the actor prayed for long life and prosperity upon her life.

In his words;

“HBD SWEET MOTHER … my first love … God bless you mum … I Love you dieeeeeeeee , I wish you long life and prosperity…. #sweetmother”



