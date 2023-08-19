The Nigerian Bar Association filed a petition against Ifunanya Excel Grant, a well-known Twitter attorney who goes by the handle “Baddest Lawyer,” over her social media lifestyle.

After being called to the bar in 2021, Ifunanya Excel Grant Esq gained public notoriety for her impolite social media activities.

It was gathered from a notice released by the NBA National Publicity Secretary that the Bar Association has filed misconduct charges against the young lady and ex INEC REC in Adamawa State, Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari before the LPDC.

A popular activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong who shared photos of the petition wrote …

“The @NigBarAssoc (NBA) has filed a petition against Ms. Ifunanya Excel Grant, alias @namu_lawyer (Baddest Lawyer) before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

The petition may not be unconnected with her social media lifestyle.

What are your thoughts on this?”

