The scene where Neo Akpofure reads aloud a handwritten letter of breakup to Tolanibaj, his housemate on BBNaija All Stars and his love interest has come online.

Recall that Tolanibaj refused to call it quits on their relationship when the male roommate revealed his intention to do so.

On the other hand, a video of Neo reading aloud a handwritten letter of breakup he had written to Tolanibaj about their breakup went viral.

The break up letter reads:

“You’re a great person and you’ve been a great friend. A strong push that inspired me to be here and there’s nothing I’d appreciate more than that. But at this point, I feel like my honesty has been pushed too many times than I can handle.

Cause clearly, this isn’t what I bargained for or planned. I promise to be there in any way that I could and I promise to be loyal as I have. But too many times, you’ve not taken my words for it.

And too many instances either party to be disrespected most because of you or me feel the need to do as we please in most situations without thinking of the consequences of our actions, mostly your reactions.

I appreciate all you’ve been through but I think at this point I should get my emotions back in my hand. You’re awesome but this is where I quit.”