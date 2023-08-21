Ghanaian dancehall singer, Charles Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has praised the achievements, successes and growth of Nigerian musicians.

The controversial musician made the comparison while congratulating Afrobeats sensation, Asake Ololade, fondly called Mr Money on his recently sold out concert at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, the rapper wrote; “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to Hennessy bottle. Congrats to Asake meeenn!!!

“You guys deh run tooo fast …F*ck PS: Some Ghana man say how do they do it? Me: when you stop judging people here like you are angels,I think we can get the formula. Naija is winning BIG TIME !!! My people.”