Notable Nigerian singer and songwriter, Asake made an eye-catching entrance at his sold out O2 Arena show on a helicopter amid cheers from thousands of fans.

The Afrobeats singer made sudden waves in the music scene with his debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ in 2022.

The “Lonely at the top” crooner delivered fans an unforgettable performance at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena show during which he performed all his hit songs, leaving fans yelling for more.

The highlight of the event, however, was the moment the singer entered the arena on a helicopter.

He was seen holding the ladder of the shop as it made its slow descent into the venue.

Fans were left speachless at the sight of the singer coming down as they continued to cheer in wild excitement.

Watch the video below: