Joseph Iniyezo has said that none of his brother, Joshua ”Solidstar” Iniyezo’s colleagues have shown support ever since he revealed that he’s battling mental health challenges.

TheInfoNG reported days ago that Joseph cried out for help on behalf of the musician. In a video shared on the musician’s Instagram page, he said the ‘Omotena’ hit-maker is in desperate need of support.

According to him, the family had tried all they could to find solutions to Solidstar’s medical predicament but it has been to no avail. In the post, Joseph solicited the support of friends, fans, and colleagues.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Joseph said Solidstar was bothered by his declining career and it pushed him into drugs.

He said; “I have spent all the money I have, and it has gone beyond me. I had his Instagram login details because I used to manage him, but got busy because of my job. I just had to log in to let his friends, fans and fellow celebrities know what was going on. It is better that way before videos of him on the streets go viral.

“His career always bothers him. He is not one to bother people by asking for help. But, he needs to go out there and meet with his colleagues, but he does not like to ‘link up’. I believe when one is down, one ought to cry out, and crying out does not necessarily mean begging. That was one of the things that really triggered him. It is making him depressed and adding smoking to his problems made things worse.“

Joseph also revealed that Solidstar has been taken to a rehab centre and was responding to treatment.

“I know everyone has their problems but none of his colleagues have shown support. However, DJ Neptune called me to find out if it was a scam, and I told him it was not. He said he would call me back, but I have not heard from him since then. The only one of his colleagues who has shown support is the comedian, Isoko boy. It is mainly his fans and loved ones that have genuinely shown care and support,” he said.