Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, widely known as AY, has revealed that the only belongings he had left with him were those he traveled with before the fire incident at his house.

Theinfong recalls that the comedy merchant’s Lagos residence was gutted by fire early this month.

Complaining about his predicament in a post on the micro blogging platform Twitter, the 52-year-old comedian expressed his deep feelings about losing all his valuables to the unfortunate fire outbreak.

Sharing a video capturing the renovation of the house, he said: “It feels weird to realize that the only shoes, jewelry and clothes I have right now are the ones I traveled with.

“There is no such thing as going back to square one.”

Watch video below;