Popular Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor better known professionally as Rema has addressed the modern generation against quitting too soon on others.

The global superstar stated that staying committed to a course or a person comes with a reward.

In a fascinating post on social media, Rema recognised the unpredictable nature of the present generation while dishing out his advice on determination.

For the ‘Calm Down’ crooner, decisive steps have to be taken to change the trait that describes the people of this generation, where they’re are quick to lose faith in others and subsequently abandoning them.

He argued individuals must change for the better in that regard because of the role they may have been destined to play in the lives of those they come across or vice versa.

He wrote:

“Some of ur biggest blessings might be in the hands of the worst people you might ever come across.

“In our generation of quitting on people early, just remember that there’s a reward for the steadfast & your presence in their life might be the true lecture they need. God didn’t place you in their hands by mistake.”