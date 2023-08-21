Award-winning singer Paul Okoye and his ex-wife Anita Okoye are maintaining a tough front for their children despite their messy divorce.

The musician brought his children and ex-wife to the musical rehearsal when they were both in Detroit for their concert with their twin brother, Peter Okoye.

Paul and Anita were seen putting up an difficult task for their children in a video that he posted to his Instagram page as the family got back together.

The video captured the moment Peter and Paul drove to the house to pick up the kids for their rehearsal. According to Paul, he wanted his kids to see how he practices for his concert.

However, the couple seems to maintain social distance as they didn’t interact in the video.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Took the kids out for sound check in Detroit, to experience what papa does for a living”.