Renowned Afrobeat singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji, better known professionally as Olamide expresses his condolences to his fellow artist, Grammy award winner, Wizkid, following the passing of his mother.

This compassionate gesture comes in the wake of the heartbreaking loss of Wizkid’s mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, who sadly passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Nigerian music scene is currently engulfed in sorrow with the passing of Wizkid’s mother, with fans and colleagues expressing their condolences and support for the renowned artist during this difficult time.

The YBNL label boss, took to his Twitter page to share his sympathies and offer prayers for his colleague and friend.

In a tweet posted on Saturday Olamide wrote;

“Prayers up for wiz 🙏🏽”

