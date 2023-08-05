Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has talked about her suffering as she throws a shade at her colleague and former best friend, Angela Okorie.

Recall that back in July, actress, Angela Okorie via her Instagram page blasted Uche Elendu and her disciples for insulting her while she was in pain.

She revealed that the bad blood between her and a certain colleague comes from the fact that the friend recorded a video of her during a turbulent period and shared it with a blogger.

Taking to her Instagram page in the early hours of today, Saturday, August 5, Uche Elendu pointed out how they talked about her but left the past out.

The thespian indirectly reminded Angela of the times she inspired, encouraged, and prayed for her.

She said even though hurts her, she would keep living and wouldn’t allow that stop her from being herself.

Uche said she believes that someday, someone who truly deserves her will give her ‘her’ flowers.

She posted an image with the write-up;

“They talked about you sis, but they left the best parts out…..

You INSPIRED them, you ENCOURAGED them, and you also PRAYED for them. I know it hurts, but keep living girl! God said a table is being prepared for you.”

Captioning the post,she wrote: “AMEN. Don’t stop being YOU! You’ll definitely get your flowers from those who truly deserve you.”

See below;