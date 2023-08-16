A photo of DJ Cuppy‘s ex boyfriend Ryan Taylor allegedly holding his ex-girlfriend, Fiona, just a few weeks after they broke up as sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Ryan Taylor had show off mystery lady on his Instagram page.

The boxer in a now-deleted post shared a loved-up photo of him and a mystery lady, whose identity internet sleuths dug out to be his ex-girlfriend, Fiona.

Captioning the post, the British boxer hinted at being a better player as he stated that he does it better.

He went on to express gratitude to God for his blessings.

The news has since caused an uproar as social media users take to their handles to share their thoughts on the matter.

See some reactions gathered below:

Lexion wrote, “Dey were never separated but gave space to use Cuppy for fame and they got what they wanted. They saw that @cuppymusic was a desperate.”

Stechal Unique wrote, “He got with Cuppy because he knew she will make him very relevant and give him some fame.”

Glam Byannie wrote, “I doubt his ex truly left the picture”

Church of the Free wrote, “Desperation almost always leads to humiliation. Ladies learn from Cuppy”

Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “They never broke up in the first place, they used Cuppy. Btw Cuppy is more beautiful than her”

Doyouknow Chioma wrote, “She’s obviously more into him than he is with her. Cause no man should act that way publicly and you still take him back”

Jacyn Tambachu wrote, “Cuppy was so desperate for marriage even with all the signs. She saw and knew the guy was for the streets but still went ahead”

Mheenarh wrote, “He just used Cuppy for PR, this lady was never his ex”