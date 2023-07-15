British boxer, Ryan Taylor, has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his alleged breakup with his fiancée, DJ Cuppy.

Speculations arose when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and DJ Cuppy was seen without her engagement ring and refrained from sharing photos of her partner.

Various blogs delved into the matter and discovered the social media unfollowing between the lovebirds.

Although DJ Cuppy re-followed Ryan to salvage her image, further investigation revealed that Ryan is not following her and has refrained from commenting on her photos.

In response to the rumors, Ryan took to his Instagram story and hinted at the reason behind their breakup. He expressed that if something hinders one’s spirituality, it is essential to let it go.

By making this statement, Ryan indirectly suggested that DJ Cuppy was impeding his spiritual growth, which led him to end their relationship.

