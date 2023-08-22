A fake travel agent was caught after receiving money from Ghanaians looking to move to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under false pretenses.

He was exposed as a con artist when he allegedly took money from a group of people on the pretense of finding them jobs overseas.

When the travelers arrived at Dubai Airport, they were unable to communicate with the agent and were left stranded without anywhere to go.

The agent was found and apprehended before he could escape because some of them who had told their relatives back in Ghana about their travel arrangements got in touch with them and explained their predicament.

In a video that went viral on social media, the bogus agent was shown acting like he was on a critical call as a woman was furious with him after getting caught.

One could hear some other people asking the man in the background about cheating their people.

Watch the video below: