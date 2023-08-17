Former Big Brother Naija season 3 ‘Double Wahala ‘housemate, Ifu Ennada has talked about some deep-rooted problem among some individuals.

In a Thread post, the reality TV star argued people always display dislike towards things or personalities they crave to be but unfortunately can’t.

While expressing her complete support of her colleague, Alex Asogwa popularly known as Alex Unusual to the finish, Ifu Ennada decried the ‘hate’ towards her favourite housemate.

She praised Alex’s personality, describing her as a real person with a generous heart that speaks honestly.

The ex BBNaija star went on to urge other supporters of Alex Unusual to vote strictly for her and no one else in order to guarantee at the end of the show which would cause her detractors to ‘shed premium tears’.

She wrote: “People hate what/who they wish to be but can’t. Alex has a pure heart and would always say it like it is.

“She is too real to be a pretender. She can never be one! Guys, stan her even harder! Be selfish with your votes, no more sharing. Focus on Alex alone and push her till the end!

“Ensure she brings that ultimate price home so anyone hating on her will shed premium tears.”