Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has singled out Ini Edo and D’banj, describing her ordeal with the duo as “stingy.”

She recently accused singer D’banj of betrayal and stinginess in an Instagram post.

Tonto revealed that D’banj’s “snaky” personality has made it difficult for her to stand up to a lot of nonsense.

She also warned anyone in dire need of help never to ask for assistance from D’banj and Ini Edo, whom she accused of being stingy folks who don’t know how to give.

She wrote;

“@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks. Whether you are dying or surviving don’t ask these people for help..never the less D’banj is an amazing hide-and-seek master.. he gonna sell sand to the beach for profit”.

“You are too much of a betrayal if not I would have stood up to a lot of your bullshit. But Dee you deserve as much hurt as have… Unfortunately, more hurt on the way”.

This revelation is coming as a surprise as Tonto sweetly celebrated D’banj on his birthday in 2021.