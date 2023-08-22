Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Philips popularly known professionally as Mama Rainbow has cried out after getting duped in London.

In a video she posted on social media, the 80-year-old veteran was captured urinating on an open space, when a man in uniform approached her.

The policeman man informed her that her behaviour was unlawful and she risked detention over such act.

He stated that the Nollywood icon was been watched at the station by his colleagues through CCTV, hence, her arrest.

A seemingly terrified Mama Rainbow begged for mercy, explaining how pressed she was, hence the reason she did that.

The policeman demanded she either pay 1000 pounds for her action or follow him to the station, but the veteran pleaded with him to take to manage whatever she has.

“You are arrested, let’s go the station.

You aren’t supposed to do that here, this is England you need to be arrested. Let’s go to the police station. I am doing my job, we have been looking at you from the camera, and now you have been arrested.

You are to pay 1,000 pounds for doing this. Pay 1,000 pounds or let’s go”, he said.

Mama Rainbow replied, “Please take anything I give you. I don’t have that amount”.

Crying out, Mama Rainbow revealed that she has been duped by the policeman.

“Have been duped oooo oooo”.

Watch the video below;