The students of the law department of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have protested against their dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

Recall that the professor was on August 29, 2015, accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old 400-level student (name withheld) in his faculty after ordering her to his office.

After preliminary investigation by the University Management, Ndifon was indicted and suspended as staff of the university.

An attempt by Ndifon to set aside his suspension by the university was dismissed by a well delivered judgment by the National Industrial Court on the 21st of September 2016

However, in 2022, the University of Calabar reappointed him as the Dean of its law faculty in 2022.

In the video currently trending online, the students of the law department of Unical accused Prof Cyril Ndifon of sexually harassing students and threatening them.

Also, they alleged suppression from the institution.

Watch the video below:

