A lady shared how she quit attending church after they required her family to pay off her late father’s unpaid debts before they could bury him.

The lady, @Miss_ezeani, responded to a query asking internet users why they had stopped attending church by sharing her heartwarming story.

She claimed that although her father loved and attended church, his illness had severely depleted their fiances when he grew ill.

Even after he passed away, the church, which was aware of his illness and financial difficulties, requested that the family pay his outstanding debts before he would be buried.

She tweeted:

“My father died, they threatened not to bury him until we paid off his outstanding.

-He’d been a very active member from before I was born.

-He loved church, crazy. He’d rather be wheeled to church dying than skip a Sunday.

-He contributed immensely, EVERY way.

-Everyone was aware his illness drained our bank, thus, outstanding dues.

Yet…

Amongst other things anyway but this was the last straw.”

