Shakilla Tiffany, a Kenyan influencer and vixen, has stated that she prefers Nigerian men than men from her nation.

During a media interview regarding her relationship with Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez, the well-known socialite discussed her preferences.

Many assumed they were dating since Shakilla, who was seen being all mushy-mushy with him, stated they went on a casual date with the artist who had just visited Kenya.

She cited Blaqbonez’s gentlemanly demeanor as the reason she was so open and intimate with him. She said that Nigerian guys are likable expecially because of their generousity, unlike Kenyan men who are stingy.

They last for up to an hour in bed, according to Shakilla, which is a feature that Kenyan guys don’t have. She added that Kenyan men share a similar appearance.

