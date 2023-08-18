BBNaija All-stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has revealed what he will do the housemate(Ike Onyema) that threw his love interest, Ilebaye Odiniya’s clothes on the floor.

Recall that Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya, and Seyi had plotted to get Ilebaye, who already has two strikes, disqualified from the show by getting a third strike.

Ike told Pere, Kiddwaya and Seyi that he will throw Baye’s belongings in the toilet as well as the bathroom walkway, an idea which they agreed to.

He was later captured carrying out their plan.

However, many of the housemates didn’t know who carried out the act.

Reacting to this, Cross Okonkwo told Seyi that if he goes out and finds out who did it to ilebaye, he’s never going to speak to that person again.

In response, Seyi told him that he knows who did it.

“Am I close to the person?” Cross asked him.

“Not exactly” Seyi replied.

Cross then replied; “Thank God”

Watch the video below;

