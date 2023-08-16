BBNaija All-stars housemate, Doyin David has berated her colleague, Kiddwaya for giving her his Aquafina award.

During her diary session, the reality star told Biggie that the billionaire son is selfish and dubious for giving her his Aquafina award yesterday.

According to her, she didn’t believe she was deserving of such an honor as there is absolutely nothing refreshing about her.

The brand influencer attributed her candid nature, where she openly expresses her thoughts to anyone without pretense, as a factor that doesn’t align with the award’s criteria.

Doyin also told Biggie that she will never forgive Kiddwaya for instigating others against her.

Since the video went viral, Netizens has been criticizing Miss David for being blunt and mean.

However, her fans defended her.

One otorroseline wrote: “She’s too blunt”

toophabaj wrote: “Safe to say she’s literally obsessed with kidd. She expected him to like her from the start and can’t stand that kidd doesn’t feel the same way.”

ummis_exquisite_ wrote: “Doyin I m starting to dislike you because of your obsession on kidwayya ..rest abeg ..ha’a”

bookolami wrote: “If you didn’t watch the Aquafina show yesterday, and you didn’t watch Cross’ diary session where he corroborates all Doyin said about Kidd.”

dixonwest wrote: “Doyin we know you love Kiddwaya and that’s fine e remain confessing until then rest.”

deboxki wrote: “U go soon go house .u really be bone .u talk too much . Dey try calm down.”

annableobi wrote: “Yes doyin do not light up any room you walk into except it’s with fire.”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Bombastic side eye” – Moment Zinoleesky frowns at man who threw wads of N100 note at him (Video)