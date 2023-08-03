Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has finally reacted to his son, Yul, marrying a second wife, Judy Austin.

He did this while speaking in an interview with Media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, Pete Edochie stated that Yul deserves all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults he is receiving since he decided to bring in a “foreign and infected” woman into his home.

He said:

“Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “I can’t do again, I hate everyone in this house” – Angel Smith vents following clash with Ilebaye (Video)