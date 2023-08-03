BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has said that she’s tired of the house and can’t continue staying after she had an altercation with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

The 23-year-old reality TV star lamented this to her fellow housemate, Mercy Eke while venting about her clash with ilebaye.

According to Angel, she hates everyone in the house and doesn’t think she can continue staying.

She was furious at how her colleague, Ilebaye had balanced her legs on top of her open box and when she confronted her about it, the said housemate told her to close her box next time.

See netizens reactions below:

@Toby21T said: “She should leave with her nasty attitude

She has met her meter now she wants to run I thought she said she was a baddie”

@Aggie1330 commented: “But ilebaye is wrong for doing what she did. We can’t ignore the fact that she provoked angel 📍💯”

@Omolaraoj remarked: “Tell biggie to open the door now🤷‍♀️ this thing no just enter Abeg E didn’t Dey no force am😂😂😂 Ilebaye small pepper 🌶️ see has she Dey give pple BP😂😂😂😂😂”

@misurchi said: “But why will ilebaye put her leg on Angels bag. Let’s call a spade a spade, that was wrong period”