Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, also known as Ronke Oshodi Oke has opened up on her incredible weight loss journey, which has stirred reactions on social media.

Theinfong recalls that the Nollywood thespian had sparked concern among her fans in 2021 when she showed off her newly trim figure in photos shared on social media.

With the surprising weight loss, there were rumours going round that the actress was suffering from an ailment.

However, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the thespian admitted to undergoing a weight loss program suggested by a doctor.

Ronke said she took weight loss pills which helped her reduce from 110kg to 86 and 87kg

She said:

“Yes I did, at first people said i was sick. I’m not sick. I’m very strong, I’m very strong and healthy. I went to the Uk sometime, I have a doctor there, and the doctor said ‘lose weight’. It was my doctor who said I should lose weight.

“I was 110 then, he said I should lose weight to about 75. I was like ‘eleyi po ke’. But he said I should lose weight. So later on, I was just doing my thing but I started having some small small sickness, BP and stuff like that. So I just said, ok, let me start doing this thing.

“I wasn’t playing o! I was taking ‘Speedy Weightloss’ at the beginning. I was too thin. I think then I was around 82 from 110 so I now switched off to ‘Fat Surrender’. So that is what I take now. Now I’m between 86 and 87.

“It’s not a scam o! It does work but you would know how to use it. Because if you use it too much, it may affect your liver, like if you don’t know how to use it. That is why if anybody wants to use it, If they want to buy, I will tell them, ‘if you want to buy, you have to eat’ it is very very important to eat. You have to eat because of the strength. If they listen to my advice, it will surely work for them.”