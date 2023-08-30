Popular Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal got emotional has she delved into the music industry.

The talented screen goddess, via her Instagram page, hinted at becoming a musician as she shared clips of her first performance on stage.

Moyo expressed gratitude to one Mr Wil Simben, for believing in her even when she doubted herself.

The curvy actress expressed her gratitude to two others for the huge platform as she revealed her father’s reaction to her performance.

She wrote:

“PERFORMING ARTIST…

Thank you @wilsimben for believing in me even when I doubted myself…

Thank you @dosfoundation @duke_of_shomolu for this fantastic platform (normal is too boring for me).

My dad and @molaaade saw Sege…the singing inclusion almost frustrated my enemy.

P.S… The reviews have been so great. I was too number to remember to record and my people were nowhere to be found”.

See her post below: